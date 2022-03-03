Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.85. 45,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. The company has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

