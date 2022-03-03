Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.