Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.83. 34,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

