Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 10,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

