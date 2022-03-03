Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

