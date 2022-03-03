Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.
CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cryoport (Get Rating)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
