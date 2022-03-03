Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

