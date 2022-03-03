Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $106,658.45 and approximately $64.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

