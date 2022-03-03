CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $481.85 and $12.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000088 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

