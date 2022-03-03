CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.87. 2,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

