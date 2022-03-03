CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in CSX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

