CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. reduced their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -12.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

