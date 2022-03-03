CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.