Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

