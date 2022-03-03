Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $675.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

