Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

CRIS stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

