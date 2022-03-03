Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 on Thursday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.