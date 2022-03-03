Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.
CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 on Thursday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.
About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)
