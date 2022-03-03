CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.95. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
