Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 260.5% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SBMSF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

