Daniel S. Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atkore by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.