Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 174.8% in February

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the January 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.