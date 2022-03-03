Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) rose 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $50.59. Approximately 12,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,364,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 74.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

