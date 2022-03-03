Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 8,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Daseke by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Daseke by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

