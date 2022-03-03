Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will post $368.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

