David L. Hauser Buys 1,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 531.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 157,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

