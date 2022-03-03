DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Trading Down 2.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($103.31) to GBX 7,900 ($106.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

