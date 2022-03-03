DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $247,692.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $247,692.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.