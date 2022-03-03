DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $329,896.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $329,896.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

