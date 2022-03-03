Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $377.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,873. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

