Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

