Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will post $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

