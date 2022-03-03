Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Update

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLPX opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Delphax Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

