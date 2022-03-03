Dennis Lyandres Sells 9,208 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after acquiring an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

