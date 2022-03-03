DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
