DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.