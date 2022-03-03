DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

