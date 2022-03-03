DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

