Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Desktop Metal worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

DM stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

