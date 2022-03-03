Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 141.78 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

