Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.40 ($91.46).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €57.29 ($64.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.13. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

