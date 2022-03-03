Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($6.10) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

LON BP opened at GBX 374.40 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £73.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.99.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

