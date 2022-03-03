Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 106.8% in February

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 303,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,575. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.