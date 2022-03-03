Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Tana K. Cashion Sells 17,455 Shares of Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DVN stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

