Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) will post $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 million and the highest is $5.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diginex.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of Diginex stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
About Diginex (Get Rating)
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
