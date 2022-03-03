Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

DLR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.25. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.