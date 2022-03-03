Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 117,304 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Revolve Group worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,177,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,382 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

