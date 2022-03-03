Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.66% of Unitil worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unitil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Unitil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Unitil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Unitil Profile (Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.