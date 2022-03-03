Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.