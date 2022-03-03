Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of DHI Group worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 522,792 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

DHX stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

