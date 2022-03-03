Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 3,087 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.35. 3,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $279.12 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

