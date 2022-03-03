Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 27,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

