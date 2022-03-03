Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.42. 17,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,202. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

